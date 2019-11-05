We Will Miss "Tall Paul" Alexander

“Tall Paul” has retired after more than 45 years greeting guests coming to the Westin Crown Center, Kansas City, Missouri. In fact, he was there to greet the first guests at the Westin when it opened in 1973. Alexander was with the Harlem Globetrotters prior to his hospitality career with Westin. He was a well-known host for local and out-of-town visitors. Since NAFB has been a longtime patron of the Westin for its annual convention, many members have an enduring friendship with him. “Tall Paul” is shown here with Susan Littlefield, 2015 NAFB President, and with grandchildren of NAFB Operations Director Susan Tally.