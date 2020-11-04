WGFA/WIBK To Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Stacey Smith (Management & Sales Council member, Watseka, Illinois) reports that WGFA and WIBK will proudly celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2021.

“My father, Dick Martin, who was the former Voice of the Fighting Illini, put the stations on air in 1961 with partners who were later bought out. In the early years, Dad contributed to news with actualities including the train derailment in Crescent City, Illinois, and calling various high school games. By the mid ’70s, Dad became the Voice of the Fighting Illini and would broadcast Illini football on the radio network and Illini basketball on television.

“My mother, Maggie Martin, came into the business in 1989. She made several improvements that proved to be successful. She was ahead of her time with her uncanny ability to juggle risk with appropriate investment and eventually took the stations to a higher technological advancement and, overall, to a new level. My mom passed away two years ago, and my dad passed away this March. Even though my parents didn’t get a chance to see the new studios, I know they are very proud of the stations and the relocation to Downtown Watseka.

“The WGFA and WIBK studios have been located under our towers since 1961. However, Iroquois County has suffered numerous floods over the years that eventually put a damper on our ability to provide service to our Illiana listeners. During several of these floods, which appeared to become more severe each time, we were fortunate to have our area fire departments available to boat us to and from the radio station in order to keep us on-air. The last major flood in February 2018 had floodwaters enter the building while staff were trying to keep the stations on-air. The studio location could no longer prove to be safe during a flood. Plans for a move became a top priority.

“The move wasn’t as easy or clear-cut as we hoped. We dealt with the usual unexpected and unforeseen situations with such a major project as moving an entire radio station. But then you add COVID-19 and now you’re in a whole new ballgame. Having to wait on major equipment and parts that were being shipped from China and maintaining safety from COVID-19 for my staff, listeners, and clients was an obstacle, but we all survived.

“We are now proudly located in Downtown Watseka at 130 E. Walnut Street. This location provides us with more of a presence to Illiana, and we aren’t hidden in the country where cows, wild turkeys, and corn were our direct neighbors; although, we all admit that we truly miss the peacefulness and beauty that surrounded us at our old location. Today, we are enjoying our brand-new studios, our new neighbors, and all the perks of being in Downtown Watseka while continuing to serve the Illiana region with WGFA (50k watt FM signal) and WIBK (AM and FM translator). We’re optimistic about the fourth quarter and are looking forward to a fantastic and successful 2021.”