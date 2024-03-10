White Starts New Position at Brownfield

Jared White started as an anchor/reporter at Brownfield on February 5, 2024.

He attended Lake Land Community College, graduating with an associate degree in radio and television broadcasting in 1999.

His first position after graduating was with WRAN and WIXY radio in Shelbyville, Illinois, as the news director, morning show host, and play-by-play commentator. In 2001, he became the program director and morning show host for WMKR.

A year later, White changed positions to become the sports director and on-air host for a group of seven radio stations in LaSalle-Peru, Illinois.

“I hosted the afternoon drive show on WALS102 and covered high-school sports,” White said.

In 2007, he started working for WHOW and WEZC in Clinton, Illinois, as the news and program director and morning show host. White was named the station’s manager and farm broadcaster in 2011, introducing him to the world of farm broadcasting. He joined NAFB not long after that.

On February 5, he joined Brownfield as an anchor/reporter based in Clinton, Illinois.

“I am responsible for writing news stories involving Illinois agriculture and anchoring programs for Brownfield,” White said.

His favorite part of the job is the Brownfield team.

“Brownfield is a trusted name to the American farmer, and it’s been around for a long time,” White said. “The people I am working with are top-notch, and I am excited to be joining them.”

Growing up in central Illinois, White did not know his career would lead to the agricultural industry until later in life.

“I’ve always been around agriculture but never fully involved in it until I became a farm broadcaster,” White said. “I enjoy telling the story of the farmer. Every farm has a different story, and I love listening to their stories. I think it’s important to tell that story and to connect people to agriculture.”