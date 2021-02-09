Williams Receives Pennsylvania Award

Dave Williams (Pennsylvania Farm Country Road and PCN Country Roads Network, White Mills, Pennsylvania) is the recipient of the 2021 Gerald W. Reichard Memorial Impact Award.

The Gerald W. Reichard Memorial Impact Award is given to someone who has had significant overall impact on the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Reichard was a veteran and educator who volunteered countless hours to Farm Show as Expo Hall floor manager prior to his death in 2016. His relationship with vendors and exhibitors helped create a great Farm Show experience for the public and exhibitors alike.

“Pulling off a virtual Farm Show amid constant changes thrown at us by the pandemic was no small feat,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding said. “We are forever grateful to those who supplied outstanding virtual exhibits to illustrate Pennsylvania agriculture’s excellence and share the opportunities and promise our industry holds for a bright future. Dave Williams has been a valuable partner in telling those stories over many decades, and we are pleased to recognize his passion for the people of Pennsylvania agriculture and the industry that feeds our economy, our families, and the world.”

