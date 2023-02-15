Winters, WOWO Radio Win Marconi Award

Rob Winters, with WOWO Radio, won the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Award for Medium Market Station of the Year as a recognition for excellence in radio broadcasting.

The Marconi Award is often influenced by the degree of a station’s community outreach; this is the second time WOWO has won this award.

“When a national recognition comes from your peers, who know what it takes to do what you do every day, that means a lot,” Winters emphasized.

Winters described the process of applying for a Marconi Radio Award like putting together a resume of the radio station. Spearheaded by the program director, stations review the last 12 months to determine what coverage was noteworthy or how it enhanced their communities.

For WOWO, one event that helped secure the prestigious award is Penny Pitch. The station puts 50-gallon drums on street corners, asking for spare change to go towards a deserving charity or cause. This event, along with other charitable outreaches, are broadcasted on the afternoon show, garnering incredible community support.

“It’s a big deal around here and one of the ways we give back to the community,” Winters affirmed.

Winters serves as the station’s farm director, sifting through information from bug infestations, weather impacts, or international trade to present to farmers each day.

“You try to figure out the most relevant and important information farmers need to hear about every day. You have to know a lot about a lot,” Winters said.

WOWO has been established for almost 96 years, having been involved in farm broadcasting for nearly 85 years. This year will mark Winters’ 50th year in radio broadcasting.

“What makes me different is thinking about my days as a wild-and-crazy 20-year-old rock-and-roll disc jockey, trying to be a personality, then figuring out the application of that within the confines of being a farm director. ‘What’s fun and critical to know?’” Winters recalled.

Winters affirms that being a farm director for WOWO is the best job he didn’t go looking to find; and because he’s still enjoying it, he looks forward to continuing for years to come.