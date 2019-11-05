WJBC Broadcaster Joins NAFB

Marc Strauss is the host of the Ag Hour on WJBC Radio in Bloomington, Illinois. The show airs weekdays from Noon to 1 p.m. Strauss delivers the latest ag news, commodity reports, and live interviews covering everything from ag tech to segments about McLean County ag history.

Strauss joined WJBC in 2017 after more than 30 years as an award-winning TV sports anchor and reporter at WEEK-TV, the NBC affiliate in Peoria, Illinois. While there, he also had the opportunity to do some ag reporting.

Prior to that he worked in radio at WTSO in Madison, Wisconsin, where he was the play-by-play voice of the University of Wisconsin hockey team. Strauss started in broadcasting as a high-school student at Lindenwood University’s KCLC-FM in St. Charles, Missouri. Also, he worked at KSD Radio and served as an intern in the sports department of KMOX Radio, both also in St. Louis. Strauss grew up in the “Gateway City” area and attended Lindenwood University.