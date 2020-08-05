WRDN Radio Broadcasts Annual Co-op Meeting

On June 27, WRDN AM-FM (Durand, Wisconsin) aired the Dunn Energy Cooperative annual meeting.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of holding an inside meeting, the co-op held a ‘drive-in’ meeting,” NAFB Broadcast Council Member Brian Winnekins said. “Co-op members registered for the event in the service garage at the co-op headquarters and then parked in the yard for the meeting. Members tuned into the radio station for the meeting. When it was time to vote, members would sound their car horns.

“We were contacted by Dunn CoOperative asking if we could air the meeting,” Winnekins added. “The co-op followed an idea from Richland Co-op, which had done the same thing in Richland, Wisconsin, with WRCO radio earlier this year. It was an easy decision to help out and air the meeting on a Saturday morning. It was a great way to promote the station to a group of people who may have never listened to us before. About 70 vehicles attended the meeting, which lasted about an hour. The co-op was pleased with how things went and are considering doing something similar next year.”

Winnekins served as 2016 NAFB President.

Photos show scenes from the Dunn Energy Cooperative drive-in meeting.