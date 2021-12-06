Wyant Presented AAW Women in Journalism Award

The American Agri-Women (AAW) presented Sara Wyant, of Missouri, the “AAW Women in Journalism Award” at their recent convention in Phoenix, Arizona. Wyant has been a long-time member of AAW since her work with Illinois Agri-Women in the 1980s, and her demonstrative commitment to agriculture and AAW over time is second-to-none.

“Sara is so exceptionally talented and a credible journalist. We treasure her as a member, a friend, and a sister in agriculture. She is a true champion of telling the story of agriculture and reporting the state and national ag issues that affect daily farm policy,” said Karolyn Zurn, past president of AAW.

Wyant has served on many AAW committees over the years and has been helpful at many AAW fly-ins to Washington, D.C., where members from across the country meet with legislators and share AAW position statements. She was a previous recipient of the organization’s highly esteemed Veritas Award for giving public witness to “the pursuit of truth” in accordance with the principles enunciated in the AAW State of Philosophy: The Call to Power. She also has received the AAW Leaven Award for her outstanding efforts for agriculture and service to AAW.

Wyant started Agri-Pulse in 2004 to report weekly to legislators, national media, and the entire agriculture community. Her newsletter and website, www.Agri-Pulse.com, includes the latest updates on farm policy, commodity and conservation programs, trade, food safety, rural development, and environmental and regulatory programs. In addition, she publishes an early morning news summary, Daily Harvest, Agri-Pulse Daybreak, and the Agri-Pulse DriveTime podcast.

Wyant now lives in Missouri with her husband, Allan Johnson. She is the mother of two sons, Jason and Jordan. She maintains a Washington, D.C., office as well as one in Sacramento, California.

“AAW members have been advocating for agriculture since 1974. Any woman with interest or ties to the agriculture industry are encouraged to join. Learn more at americanagriwomen.org.

“Since launching Agri-Pulse as an all-digital, subscription-based company in 2004, I’ve been fortunate to tackle some of the toughest, most controversial subjects in American agriculture. But I couldn’t do all of this without a very talented and dedicated team of editors,” Wyant said.

She is the 2021 NAFB Foundation President and is a member of the NAFB Management Sales Council.