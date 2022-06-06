Young Receives Honorary Missouri State FFA Degree

Farm broadcasting has roots that run deep with Cyndi Young, director of Brownfield Ag News. Young has enjoyed a rewarding career of more than 30 years in the industry and has been an NAFB Broadcast Council member for 35 years.

Throughout her career, Young has received many recognitions, including NAFB Farm Broadcaster of the Year (1997), the Oscar in Agriculture (2009), and the NAFB Hall of Fame (2021). Most recently, she was awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree at the Missouri State FFA Convention.

“It holds a very special place in my heart for many reasons, not the least of which is that it comes exactly 20 years after I received the Honorary Illinois State FFA Degree,” Young said.

While the agriculture industry has always been part of Young’s life, she did not always have plans to work as a farm broadcaster. She grew up in a multi-generational farm in west central Illinois. In college, she majored in agricultural education with an emphasis in animal science.

“I remember listening to farm radio in the kitchen, the farm trucks, tractors, and the car. My sister and I used to have contests to see who could best mimic the livestock market reporter on one of the many local radio stations that carried farm programming,” Young added.

She originally had planned to work promoting the beef industry, but when a job opening at her local radio station became available, she took it. That was 37 years ago, and Young is still using her role at Brownfield Ag News to help farmers and ranchers.

Young, along with the rest of her team, are charged with providing agricultural news, markets, weather, and feature programming that is relevant and timely for their farmer/rancher listeners.

With a lifetime of experience in the industry, Young offers newcomers some advice on how to have a successful career in farm broadcasting.

“Listen. Ask questions. Stay abreast of current issues in agriculture. Show your gratitude to those who help and support you. Be respectful. Be bold in seeking new opportunities,” Young concluded.

TOP PHOTO: Cyndi Young (right) receives her honorary degree

BOTTOM PHOTO: Young (left) & Chris Chinn, fellow honoree