Young Recognized for Contributions to Agriculture

Cyndi Young, director of Brownfield & Learfield Ag, received the Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award from Missouri Farm Bureau during their 2023 annual meeting in December.

Missouri Farm Bureau presents the annual award to an individual who has demonstrated his/her desire to work closely with the organization and who has supported agriculture throughout his/her career.

“As a farm broadcaster and ag communicator, it’s important to work with people at the heart and soul of our industry,” Young said. “My job centers around having relationships, and it’s part of what we do.”

She says it is important to have organizations like Farm Bureau for the good of agriculture.

“When you have a group of farmers and ranchers that have joined together with a common goal, it’s such a powerful thing for agriculture,” Young said. “Not only is it an opportunity, but it’s also our job to cover what Farm Bureau and other organizations are working on.”

Young was warmly welcomed into the Missouri Farm Bureau.

“When I was promoted to director, one of the very first people to reach out to me was the president of Missouri Farm Bureau at the time,” Young said. “That phone call led to many conversations and news coverage opportunities over the years.”

Young explained she was honored to be recognized for something she considers part of her day-to-day job.

“It’s humbling to be awarded this by an organization for which I have so much respect,” Young said. “It’s also humbling to know who has received this award over the years and that I am now part of that prestigious group. I’m grateful for this recognition.”