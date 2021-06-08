Zimmerman Joins Midwest Farm Report

Aaron Zimmerman recently joined the Midwest Farm Report (Madison, Wisconsin) radio network team as a farm broadcaster. Zimmerman is a native of central Wisconsin, growing up in rural Spencer. He and his fiancé, Leeah, now reside in Blanchardville, in southwest Wisconsin.

Currently, the couple owns and operates Zimmerman Livestock Enterprises, based on Aaron’s grandparents’ farm, where they have a 30-head Simmental and SimAngus cow-calf operation, a growing show pig operation, and a few goats and poultry. Leeah is also the agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor at Edgerton High School.

Zimmerman has been immersed in agriculture his entire life. Both his parents grew up on farms and both work in agriculture through the FFA organization. At a young age, he was given the opportunity by his grandpa to show a beef heifer; and from there, he was hooked. He was heavily involved in 4-H and FFA, where he was able to grow and participate in anything he could. He had a wide array of involvement in those organizations from speaking competitions to livestock judging and everything in between. He was the 2012 Wisconsin FFA State Star Farmer, a National FFA Agricultural Communications Proficiency winner, and an American Star in Agribusiness National Finalist. He also served as a Wisconsin FFA State Vice President in 2012-2013 right after graduating from high school. After high school, Zimmerman attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, studying animal science.

Throughout Zimmerman’s involvement in FFA and agriculture, he was able to interact with many farm broadcasters such as Pam Jahnke, Bob Bosold, Mike Austin, Bob Meyer, and more. Never did he imagine that he would be on the opposite side of the mic. But now that he is, Zimmerman has hit the ground running helping to tell the story of Wisconsin agriculture.

“It has been an exciting and intense first few weeks, and I’m excited for all of the adventures to come,” Zimmerman said. He enjoys being able to look at every aspect of agriculture, from dairy and livestock, to strawberries and honey, to turf-grass management and ethanol production, and everything in between.

“Agriculture has always been a passion of mine, and it’s a dream come true to advocate for and share this industry that we all love.”

Zimmerman looks forward to connecting with new and familiar agriculturists and ag broadcasters from across the state and the Midwest on this new experience.